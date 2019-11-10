President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on his 65th birthday, slated for Nov.11, 2019.The President’s congratulatory message is conveyed through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.Adesina quoted the president, in a personally signed letter, addressed to Bakare as saying: “I rejoice with you as you gracefully clock 65 years of age in good health.”I am glad that you have remained faithful and true to your callings, particularly as a pastor and preacher, contributing to pointing people to God’s kingdom, teaching them on how to get there, and live acceptable lives before God.“We have shared ideas on how to engender a better country, and formed a tag team for political power. May the ideas germinate fully, proliferate and give us the country of our dreams.“As you turn 65, I pray that your indomitable spirit will continue to point Nigeria to all that is noble and just. I wish you longer life in good health and strength.’’