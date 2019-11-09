The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, is setting up structures to help mitigate fire outbreaks across the country.Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said the government was working in collaboration with other relevant institutions to finding lasting solutions to fires and other disasters.She stated on Saturday that the move was to ensure that structures which would mitigate, prevent and ensure a high level of preparedness were put in place to engender quick and appropriate responses when fires break.Farouq expressed concern over repeated market fires and particularly commiserated with fire victims of Balogun and Dosunmu Markets in Lagos.The minister said she felt saddened by the unfortunate incident, describing it as a huge loss to Lagos State and the nation as a whole.Farouq said, “In the recent past, we as a nation have experienced incessant cases of fire outbreaks that have led to huge losses to traders, their families and the Nigerian economy as a whole.”She added that the efforts of emergency responders like the Lagos State Fire Service and the State Emergency Management Agency, the state police command, environmental health officers, youths and other kind-hearted Nigerians contributed in dousing the fires in both markets.The minister also encouraged shop owners and landlords to ensure safety mechanisms were put in place at their business premises and buildings.