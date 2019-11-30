The Federal Government has directed that all unqualified teachers should be flushed out of Nigeria classrooms by December 31, 2019.The Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) stated this while inducting over 200 Education graduates of the University of Ibadan.According to him, the quacks teaching Nigerian children will be thrown out and replaced by qualified and certificated Education graduates to mould sound future leaders for the country.The Registrar noted that teachers must stand shoulder to shoulder with other professional groups in the knowledge-driven economy.While administering the Oath of Practice on the inductees, Prof Ajiboye reiterated that any teacher found wanting in the code of practice will be sanctioned.He also said that Nigerian teachers now have a separate and unique career path with the recent approval of Teachers’ Career Path by the National Council on Education“It is worthy to stress the importance of today’s induction ceremony in line with government directives. The Federal Government has directed that by 31st of December 2019 all unqualified people practising the profession of teaching will d be swept from the classroom and their place will be occupied by young and vibrant professional teachers like you.“We need to appreciate the fact that education unlocks the key to modernization, but the teacher holds the key to that door. He is the hub of any educational system and the major determinant of its quality.“This is so because he is saddled with the responsibilities of translating educational policies into practice and programmes into actions and therefore, my dear inductees you have a big role to play in changing the pendulum of affairs in your place of service,” Professor Ajiboye said.