The Federal Government is currently constructing affordable homes in 34 states of the federation, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said.Fashola, who disclosed this in Abuja, also announced that at least one federal road project was being constructed in each of the 36 states of Nigeria.The minister said while many of such roads had been completed, others were under construction and new ones were being planned.He said, “We are delivering on our agenda for housing provision by aggressively and sustainably pursuing the model National Housing Programme, which will turn out acceptable and affordable houses for Nigerians, and with a lot of associated economic opportunities.“Construction is ongoing in 34 states, most of which are largely completed, and will soon be offered for sale to the public, while also simultaneously planning the second phase in those states that have provided us with land.”Fashola, who spoke through the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, noted that in the works sector, the Federal Government had also embarked on rehabilitation of roads across the country.He said, “The effective, efficient and timely movement of people, goods and delivery of services are imperative for socio-economic growth and sustainable development.“I am pleased to report in this regard that there is at least one federal road under construction in each of the 36 states and the FCT.“While many have been completed, others are still under construction and new ones being planned. We are also repairing, building and rehabilitating many other roads under our Federal Road Maintenance Agency.”He said that the government was mindful of the fact that urban settlements offered multiple opportunities and noted that this could not be attained without proper planning.