



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation and a PDP chieftain, has joined many Nigerians in criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari government over the recent signing of the amended Deep Offshore Act in London.





Buhari signed the bill on Monday in London, stating that the amended Bill will generate at least $500m additional revenue for the Nigerian government.





The Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, was with him when he signed the Act.





This did not go down well with some Nigerians, as they posed questions about the function of the office of Vice President, Osinbajo.

According to them, Osinbajo should have signed the bill, rather than have Abba Kyari take a trip to London.





Fani-Kayode, speaking on the development queried Osinbajo for his loyalty to Buhari despite being ‘sidelined’





He wondered why Buhari cannot handover to Osinbajo whenever he is not in the country.





On his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode wrote: “How do you describe a VP that insists on remaining in office after his boss refuses to hand over power to him when he goes on leave and instead gets his Chief of Staff to fly over to London to sign legislative bills into law?





“If your boss can’t trust you, why are you still there?

