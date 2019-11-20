



Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing (FMWH), on Tuesday, rewarded 50 most outstanding members of staff of the ministry for productivity and diligence in service delivery.





Fashola gave the awards at the 2018 Recognition and Reward Ceremony for the staff of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing in Abuja.





“The award being the maiden edition included the members of staff from the ministry of power, because the selection of the awardees was carried out in 2018 before the separation of the ministries,” he said.





He said the award became necessary so as to encourage better productivity from the staff.

The minister said the ministry deemed it fit to reward members of staff who were outstanding in doing their jobs.





“We should always look after our environment; let us own the environment and space we work in so as to improve it not only for ourselves but for all Nigerians.





“There are so many people you will never meet, whose lives we must have affected through the work you do such as hospital or road you helped to build.





“So if we commit ourselves we will make them happier people,” he said.





The minister said that the success of any government depended on the input of civil servants.





He said if civil servants were committed to carrying out their duties diligently it would impact positively on productivity which evolves the economy.





Fashola added that civil and public servants were one per cent that decided what happens to the remaining 99 per cent of the large population.





The minister, therefore, advised that all civil servants should do all necessary things to ensure that injustice, inequality and poverty were eliminated from the country.





He, however, congratulated the awardees and admonished them to keep on the hard work, saying the reward called for more work.





Fashola also called on all civil servants to always dress well to their offices as such would project the office in a positive image.





The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Dr Bello Ingawa, said the award was in line with Civil Service Rules and should be sustained and emulated by other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).





Represented by Mr Fatai Adebayo, Federal Commissioner, Oyo/Osun, Civil Service Commission, Ingawa noted that it was imperative to commend and motivate efficient and effective civil servants to encourage productivity.





Alhaji Mohammed Bukar, Permanent Secretary, FMWH, said that the aim was to motivate deserving staff to encourage better service delivery.





Represented by Mr Ahmed Abdul, the Acting Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Bukar commended the ministry for such initiative, saying that it would challenge other members of staff to sit up.





“It is my pleasure to be part of this rewarding exercise of some deserving staff of the ministry, whose performances have been assessed and indeed they were outstanding,’’ he said.





The awardees included one from the directorate cadre, 33 from the senior cadre and 16 from the junior cadre.





The awardees were given cash, plaques among other things.