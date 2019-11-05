



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation has revealed those allegedly responsible for funding of Islamic terror groups in Nigeria.





Boko Haram, a terrorist group has for long terrorized Nigerians and is responsible for killings in mostly Northern part of the country.





The insurgency group according to Fani Kayode is being funded by two Islamic countries.





The former minister on his Twitter page listed Saudi Arabia and Qatar as two countries behind Boko Haram and Fulani militias.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “There are two major and rival forces in the Muslim world today that are covertly funding and supporting Islamist terror groups like Boko Haram and the Fulani militias in Nigeria and Al Shabab in Somalia.





“The first is Saudi Arabia. The second is Qatar.”

