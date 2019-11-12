



A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed how Muslims from the Northern region plan to hold on to power in the Aso Rock Villa for the next 20 years.





President Muhammadu Buhari, who defeated another Northerner, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 presidential election, will be completing his tenure in 2023.





Fani-Kayode believes that Buhari will handover to someone who is a Muslim from the North East after his tenure.





According to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, 8 years will go to another Muslim politician from the North Central.





The former Minister tweeted on Monday night, “There is a possibility that, if care is not taken and if all the voices of the opposition are successfully cowed and silenced, that the Muslim north may retain power for the next 20 years.





“4 years left for Buhari, 8 years for a NE [North East] Muslim and 8 years for a NC [North Central] Muslim.That is their plan.”





In an earlier tweet, Fani-Kayode had said that Buhari has no third term agenda but would push the “Northern agenda.”





He said this in reaction to activist lawyer, Femi Falana’s recent suggestion that Buhari has a third term agenda.