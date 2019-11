Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has revealed those allegedly sponsoring Boko Haram in Nigeria.





Fani-Kayode alleged that ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Saudi Arabia and Turkey were sponsoring Boko Haram in Nigeria.





In a tweet, the former Minister urged Nigerian government to seek the help of the United States, US, President, Donald Trump and Israel to overcome the insurgents.

He wrote: “Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia covertly support Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen. ISIS, Al Qaeda and Islamic Jihad do so openly.