



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has revealed those allegedly sponsoring Boko Haram in Nigeria.





Fani-Kayode alleged that ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Saudi Arabia and Turkey were sponsoring Boko Haram in Nigeria.





In a tweet, the former Minister urged Nigerian government to seek the help of the United States, US, President, Donald Trump and Israel to overcome the insurgents.

He wrote: “Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia covertly support Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen. ISIS, Al Qaeda and Islamic Jihad do so openly.





“What is slowly unfolding in our country is alarming and frightful. Nigeria needs the support of @realDonaldTrump and Israel for what lies ahead.”