Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation has reacted to the alleged attack on IPOB members in Ebonyi State.Recall that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in a post on Sunday night claimed that some security operatives invaded the venue of IPOB gathering and opened fire on them.The IPOB leader added that some members were seriously injured and were in critical condition following the incident.Speaking on the development, Fani-Kayode condemned the alleged attack.He described torturing and killing of IPOB members as evil and barbaricThe former minister on his Twitter page wrote: “The atrocities that were committed against IPOB members in Ebonyi state earlier this week by members of the Nigerian security forces is unacceptable.“Murdering and brutalising innocent, unarmed and defenseless people, including women and children, is despicable, evil and barbaric.”