Actor and model, Alexx Ekubo has reacted after a Nigerian man who seems to be lusting after him, insisted that he must have s3x with him someday.This is coming after, the actor posted this photo:The man identified as @yunng_johnn, took to the actor’s comment section and wrote:“Both of us must f#ck one day!!..HOT F#CK OO”And the actor was quick to reply him, saying;“We don’t swing like that over there. Also you need DELIVERANCE HOT ONE O.”See conversation