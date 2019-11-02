 Fan insists on sleeping with Actor Alex Ekubo | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Fan insists on sleeping with Actor Alex Ekubo

Actor and model, Alexx Ekubo has reacted after a Nigerian man who seems to be lusting after him, insisted that he must have s3x  with him someday.

This is coming after, the actor posted this  photo:




The man identified as @yunng_johnn, took to the actor’s comment section and wrote:

“Both of us must f#ck one day!!..HOT F#CK OO”

And the actor was quick to reply him, saying;

“We don’t swing like that over there. Also you need DELIVERANCE HOT ONE O.”

See conversation
Between Alex Ekubo and a Nigerian man who insists they must have sex someday



