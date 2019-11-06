



Femi Falana, counsel to Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, on Wednesday, opposed the bid by the Department of State Services (DSS) to hide the identity of its witnesses in Sowore’s trial.





Falana told Ijeoma Ojukwu, the judge, that Hassan Liman, prosecution counsel, connived with the deputy chief registrar (DCR) of the court to shield the identity of his witnesses without making an application to the court.





“The learned prosecutor applied behind us to the DCR to have all witnesses taken in camera. They have already brought a protective screen to the court and set it up before we came in,” he said.





“He approached me this morning that he would like the witnesses to come in through the judge’s door. He also said it had already been arranged that the witness box and the defendant’s box be swapped.”

The judge invited the DCR and he confirmed Falana’s submission as true.





But Liman said he only submitted an advance notice to the DCR, and that he planned to make a formal application to the court.





The judge did not rule on the issue of witness protection, but held that there is nothing before her.





The case was adjourned till December 5 for trial.

