BBNaija finalist Frodd, who came third at the reality show 2019, is on an all-expense paid vacation in Dubai after several attempts of leaving Nigeria.Frodd explained before BBnaija 2019, he had been trying to leave the country for greener pastures but was either duped or unlucky.He took to his Instagram page to appreciate God for granting him the opportunity of finally stepping his foot on the UAE.He said: “After several attempts to flee my motherland NIGERIA. Swindled by many scammers called travel agents, I gave up hope”.“I made my way into the corporate market in the big heart of Lagos State. After 4 years, I became fed up again.“I attempted to leave the country again, nothing mattered to me as long as I leave Naija but this time to come and hustle in DUBAI from the sale proceeds of my 2003 Toyota Avalon which should be my BTA.“You see God! I don’t joke with him! Look at me today, I am in Dubai on an all-expense paid vacation… Why will I not serve God forever?”