Salary of Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho has been revealed.





Mourinho was appointed as the new manager of Tottenham on Wednesday morning following the sack of Mauricio Pochettino.





Pochettino was dismissed by Tottenham on Tuesday night following the club’s poor form this season.





However, Daily Mail is now reporting that Mourinho will earn almost double the wage of his predecessor, Pochettino at £15 million a year.

Speaking on his appointment, Mourinho told the club’s official website: “I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters.





“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”





Mourinho will now hope to lead Tottenham to victory when they take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.