Newly appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he is happy with the current squad and hinted he will not seek huge funds in the January transfer window.Mourinho was named Tottenham’s new head coach on Wednesday, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, in his first job since he was sacked by Manchester United 11 months ago.He inherits a team featuring Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, who are yet to sign new contracts and could leave Spurs for free at the end of the season.During his spell at United, Mourinho experienced a high-profile fallout with star midfielder Paul Pogba, who he stripped of the club’s vice-captaincy, but the Portuguese said his “best gift” as Spurs boss was his current squad.“Players… the best gift are the ones that are here,” Mourinho said. “I don’t need players, I am happy with the players that I have. I just need time to understand them better to know everything about them.“You only know a player when you work with them. How many times have I played against these guys? I know them well but never enough until you work with them. My gift is this squad, it is very good.“If we win titles it will not be because of me but as a consequence of the work we do at the club. This is a package, this is a vision. To try and keep all the best players and to refuse to let the best players go away is part of the vision too.”