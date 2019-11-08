The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, Benue State capital has dismissed the appeal filed by former governor of the state, Senator George Akume challenging the victory of Barr Emmanuel Orkejev as the senator representing Benue North West.





The court dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Akume and upheld the election of Orkejev of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.





The Tribunal had earlier dismissed the petition filed by Akume challenging the election of Barr Okejev in the March 9 elections.





Unsatisfied with the tribunal ruling, Akume approached the Appeal Court challenging the judgement of the lower court.





The Justice I. G Mbaba led Appeal Court panel in a judgment read by justice, Louise Otis, J.C.A on Friday upheld the judgment of the Tribunal on grounds that the appellant’s Appeal lacks merit, the appellant was also not able to prove his case.





The court concluded that all evidence wear based on Hearsay evidence.