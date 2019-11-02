Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has said the EFCC will begin to prosecute doctors that write fake medical reports for persons undergoing trial for corruption.Magu said this during a press conference in Abuja on Friday.He said the commission would henceforth “arrest and prosecute medical practitioners who provide fake medical reports to persons facing trial for corruption.”He lamented that fake medical reports had added to the “many frustrations that attend the prosecution of corruption cases in court, as defendants frequently use such bogus reports to delay trial unnecessarily.”Meanwhile, Magu at the press conference refused to answer a question on the petition against the All Progressives Congress chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.When newsmen asked Magu to give an update on the petition against Tinubu, Magu, who appeared agitated, said, “You want me to talk about a petition here? Next question please.”It can be recaled that the convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, had last week submitted a petition against Tinubu for having two cash-laden bullion vans in his compound on the eve of presidential elections in February.Tinubu had stated during an interview that the money belonged to him and he was free to distribute it to his supporters since he was not a government official.Incidentally, the EFCC is currently prosecuting the son-in-law of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, for attempting to distribute money ahead of the same election.