Hon Sergius Ogun representing Esan North East,/Esan South East, in the House of Representatives on Friday said he would be happy if Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State can migrate from the All Progressives Congress, APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.Ogun who is a die-hard PDP flag bearer made this assertion at the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NuJ, Correspondents Chapel Roundtable Forum.Hear him: “I will be happy to see Obaseki migrating to our party but I do know that he would get the APC ticket but if he fails to get it then we’ll receive him.“I am so happy with Obaseki because he has promised to handover to Esan Central in 2024.On the issue of zoning in Edo, Ogun said” we are not zoning, it’s a free zoning arrangement, any Senatorial District can run.“In my Senatorial District, we have two candidates, Ken Imasuagbin and Barrister Gideon Ikhale in the race already.“Any PDP member can contest in the guber race next year because it’s free zoning for all districts.