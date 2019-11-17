The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has faulted claims by the Department of State Services that the detention of the IMN leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and others was a deliberate choice made by the detainees.The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya had in a statement said that other individuals in the custody of the secret police, including Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.) and #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore were comfortable with their detention.The courts had granted El-Zakzaky, Dasuki and Sowore bail but the DSS failed to release them.The IMN spokesman, Musa Ibrahim dismissed the DSS’ claims in a statement on Saturday, describing it as reckless.The group said, “We outrightly refute this false and reckless accusation against the illegally detained leader of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Zakzaky.“Following the attack on the Islamic Movement by the Muhammadu Buhari regime in December 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna State, where over 1000 unarmed men, women and children members of the movement were extra-judicially killed by the Nigerian Army, seeking for redress in the most civil manner, the Islamic movement sued for the enforcement of the rights of Sheikh Zakzaky who was shot severally, abducted and detained by the DSS.“The case was heard by Justice Gabriel Kolawale and lasted a year, while the DSS made efforts to justify the illegal detention all to no avail.”The Shi’ites said the DSS in total disregard of court orders which granted El-Zakzaky bail failed to release the sect leader.“He was continuously held in illegal detention by the DSS, disallowed access to medical treatment and fed poison.“This gave birth to a regime of peaceful protests within and outside Nigeria calling on Nigerian government to respect the court and release the revered leader, “ the IMN stated.It challenged the DSS to “prove us wrong by simply respecting and obeying court orders and judgment and not the whims of those in authority by simply releasing those the courts have ordered to be released.”