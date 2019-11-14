



Simon Onu, a van driver with Bayelsa Radio, has been shot dead while several others sustained injuries at a political rally in Nembe Bayelsa state.





The gunmen were said to have invaded the rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday afternoon while the event was ongoing.





This is coming three days to the governorship election in the state





Fidelis Soriwei, spokesman of Seriake Dickson, the governor, alleged that the attack was carried out by thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC).









“The attackers also opened fire at the Protocol bus of the Bayelsa State Government House at a junction between Bassambiri and Ogbolomabiri.





“One of the PDP members died of gunshot injuries while several others sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to the hospital.





“Meanwhile, Bayelsa State Governor, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has insisted that the rally must go on.





“The Governor who condemned the violence urged the security agencies to take full control of the situation for the PDP rally to hold peacefully.”