Creative entrepreneur and music producer, Don Jazzy has unveiled a new creative studio in Lekki, Lagos, to mark his 37th birthday.Don Jazzy made this known via social media on Tuesday, while describing the luxurious building as a gift to himself — as part of his efforts to make sure his business is in order as he ages.He noted that the milestone would see his business move to two corporate spaces — one in Victoria Island and the creative studios in Lekki — so as to “further boost productivity and creativity” of the team.In his words: “They say a fool at forty is a fool forever. So, turning 37 today makes me feel like, ‘Jazzy you have only 3 more years to be a fool o lol.’ As I get older I strive to make sure all is in order with my business. In addition to my birthday celebration, we are also unveiling our new creative and corporate spaces,” he wrote.“We are happy to move to our new spaces. Mavin Records has grown over the years on the corporate and creative side which influenced the decision to relocate our business to two separate spaces with the corporate space in Victoria Island, Lagos and the creative studios in Lekki, Lagos.“The new spaces will help us ensure our teams are happier, further boost productivity and creativity as we continue to execute our growth plans. Thanks for the love and support always. Thanks for all the birthday wishes.”