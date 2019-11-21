The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed November 30, 2019, for the conduct of the Supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively.According to the commission, collation procedures would be in line with extant guidelines for collation at the supplementary polls.INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made the announcement in a terse statement issued on Thursday night after its meeting which held in Abuja.He said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission met today (Thursday) November 21, 2019, and fixed November 30, 2019, for the conduct of the Supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively.“At the conclusion of the court ordered Kogi West Senatorial re-run election on November 26 2019, supplementary polls were indicated by the Collation/Returning Officer for the Senatorial District, affecting 20 Registration Areas, 53 Polling Units and 46,767 Registered Voters spread across seven Local Government Areas of the Senatorial District.“In addition, the court ordered the conduct of Supplementary re-run poll in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency affecting 22 Polling Units. Collation procedures shall be in line with extant Guidelines for Collation at the Supplementary polls.“The list of affected Registration Areas and Polling Units will be uploadedon our website and communicated to the stakeholders in the respective Registration Areas and Polling Units.“We enjoin all the political parties and stakeholders to cooperate with the commission for conclusive free and credible elections in the affected areas.”