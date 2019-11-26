



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elders and leaders in Kogi West have called for the total cancellation of results of the November 16 senatorial rerun election in Kogi West.





Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, after their meeting, Chairman of PDP in the zone, Hon. Kola Ojo, who read a communique on behalf of his colleagues, claimed that results were forged in the conduct of the election in all the local government areas of Kogi West.





He disclosed that ballot boxes were allegedly carted away to the Kogi state Government House where they were allegedly stuffed with already thumb printed ballot papers which were admitted by INEC as valid votes.





According to him, the admission of those votes by INEC was wrong and should be cancelled.





The communique read: “The entire Kogi West Senatorial election results as announced by the electoral umpire ought to have been cancelled having regards to the unprecedented deployment of arms and ammunition, thugs, unholy collaboration of INEC officials, the Security Agencies and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Party in the entire electoral processes in negation of the Electoral Act, and INEC guidelines, is totally unacceptable and would therefore be challenged.





“Furthermore, collation and entry of concocted votes were carried out at the Government House and thereafter forced on the electoral officers for announcement at the various collation centres.





“This process is totally at variance with the NBC rules, guidelines, the Electoral Act and international best practices.





“Curiously, results emanating from these illegal processes were validated and announced by the electoral body instead of being cancelled.





“Unfortunately, the electoral body brazenly overlooked all of these infractions in determining the areas where it announced supplementary elections will be held on Saturday 30th November 2019.”