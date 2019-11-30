



Saturday’s rerun for the Kogi West senatorial District election between Senators Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi is gradually coming to an end as collation of results has commenced.





As at press time, results are being gathered and announced in different polling units and collation centers in the state.





The supplementary election is between the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





Melaye and Adeyemi are engaged in a fresh battle of who occupies the Kogi West senatorial district after the former, who is the sitting lawmaker lost in court.

The Court of Appeal had declared the seat vacant when it upheld the decision of the Tribunal which had earlier sacked Dino Melaye.





Melaye is running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Adeyemi is carrying the APC’s flag.





Recall that INEC had on November 18 declared the Kogi West Senatorial election as ‘inconclusive.





The returning officer, Professor Olayinde Lawal, said the margin between the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Smart Adeyemi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye is 20,570.





He said Adeyemi polled a total of 80,118 votes, while Melaye got 59,548 votes from the seven Local Government Areas in the senatorial district.





Prof Lawal explained that the total margin between both candidates is lower than the 43,127 registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone where elections were cancelled.





Meanwhile, voting across 53 polling units has been marred with voters’ apathy.





Our correspondent who visited some affected polling units in Lokoja where elections were cancelled reports that elections material arrived as early as 8am.





Some polling units visited included Paparanda Square, and Maigairi Palace.





Follow this thread for results as being announced by INEC Collation officials at Local Governments headquarters.





PU001/okekoko ward/kabba Bunu LGA…

APC – 109

PDP – 73

PU 003/10. Ilafin/idofin/odogbe ward. PU Form EC 60E

APC – 102

PDP – 53

AD -1

ADC -1

Invalid votes – 4

Mopamuro LGA Ward 08

PU 004

No of registered voters =643

No of accredited voters =231

No of used ballot paper =231

No of unused ballot paper =412

No of rejected vote =01

Total valid vote =230

APC – 224

DPC – 01

PDP – 05

PU001/Odaki Ward 002/kogi LGA.

APC – 170

PDP – 123

PU003/Ward D/Lokoja LGA.

APC – 422

PDP – 85

APM – 2

Invalid 4.

PU005/angwa power/ward D/ lokoja LGA. Results from two voting points:

PDP= 100

APC= 229

APM= 1

INVALID= 5

Ukwo ward pu003/kogi KKF LGA. Form EC60E

APC – 117

PDP – 253

PU006/WardD/Agwukura/ Lokoja.

No of registered voters 1748

No of accredited voters 434

Total no of valid votes 436

APC – 349

PDP – 87

Invalid votes – 8

Spoilt ballot papers – 8

08 Mopamuro LGA,

No of accredited voters 231.





APC 224

PDP 05

DPC 01

rejected 01





Odolu Ward, Kabba; Fehinti Oluwa Qtrs Unit 005





APC – 330





PDP – 04





Void – 2





St Andrew School Unit 002





APC – 225





PDP – 47





ADC – 1





Void – 5





Sanco Unit 003, Odolu Kabba;





APC – 171





PDP – 27,





Void – 3





AYEGUNLE ILEMO WARD 05 MOPAMURO LGA





APC: 85





PDP: 04





Obatedo Opening space, ward 02 Oke Egbe in Yagba West LGA





APC -165





PDP- 22





PPC- 01





Rejected—03.





Ward D, unguwan pawa polling unit 005 lokoja





Apc – 229





PDP – 100





Madabo 003 ward DLokoja





APC 432





PDP- 85