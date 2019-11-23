



The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that there was no hope that Dino Melaye would return to the Senate as the Senator representing Kogi West again.





Oshiomhole spoke at the APC Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party’s national secretariat on Friday.





He boasted that the senator representing Kogi West would next weekend, join the other 15 National Assembly members that rebelled against the party.





“Mr President, I also believe, it is significant to point out that those who rebel against this party, who sought to bring us down, who decamped at a critical moment, believing that their defection would destabilise us and we would have no enough time to make up, 16 of them (would have regretted their action).





“By the special grace of God, Nigerian electorate have chosen to punish them with their PVCs and their ballot papers. They were all voted out, and APC senators were voted in to replace them. The electorate also elected more members of House of Representatives on the APC platform.





“There is one that is still struggling but as it is, he is at 20,000 feet below ground level and he’s hoping that there would be a miracle that would bring him to ground level and climb the tree to the Senate but by the special grace of God, under your leadership, that deficit, there will be no miracles in the election, particularly when they are free and fair.





“God willing, by the end of the month, when the re-run in Kogi State would be done, the 16th stubborn one will go the way of the other 15.





“That for me is remarkable because the message is clear that gradually but steadily when anyone who went to UAE… in this case, those who rode on the back of Mr President to win election and turned round to monetise it and use that same power to attack not only the Presidency but to attack the institution of our party. I think those lessons will linger,” he said.



