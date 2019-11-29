



Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the Kogi West Senatorial rerun election, has raised the alarm ahead of Saturday’s supplementary election.





Melaye alleged that his State Governor, Yahaya Bello and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, were represented at the meeting held in Lagos State, which was aimed at ensuring he loses Saturday’s rerun election.





He claimed that the meeting, which also had in attendance, APC Chairman, two judges, took place on Thursday.





In a tweet, Melaye wrote: “Meeting in Lagos today with 2 governors, APC chairman, two judges, a woman, rep of govs of Kaduna and Kogi.





“All because of Dino. I laugh because your counsel shall not stand. I have all the details. The Lord will laugh at you all in His sour displeasure. I ask again, why do the heathen rage?”





Melaye will on Saturday slug it out with Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC, following the cancellation of the November 16 Senatorial election results.





INEC had scheduled a rerun due to inconclusive rerun senatorial election, and a rerun of House of Representative poll of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, for Saturday.