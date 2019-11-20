Dino Melaye, senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the Kogi west senatorial rerun election.





The former lawmaker on Wednesday visited the INEC headquarters in Abuja reportedly with 21 video clips containing details of violence and indiscriminate shootings by alleged agents of the All Progressive Congress (APC).





A petition entitled, ‘a call for cancellation of the election for Kogi west senatorial district held on November 16, 2019, in certain areas’, was filed by Tobechukwu Nweke, Melaye’s lawyer.

“In conclusion, sequel to the above mentioned spread violence, gunshots and killings, disruption of the election, snatching of ballots, multiple thumb printing, several electoral malpractices, irregularities and total sabotage of the electoral process cut across all the seven local government areas in Kogi State which were demonstrated in the video footages attached herein, and the facts in paragraphs 1-5 above which reveals that the election was not conducted in Kogi State senatorial district, in substantial compliance with the dictates of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) as well as the requisite guidelines and regulations issued for the election we urge the commission to cancel the entire election to the senate of Kogi West senatorial district held on November 16 2019,” the petition read.





On August 3, the national assembly election petition tribunal led by AO Chijiok ordered a fresh election in the district following a petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the APC, against Melaye.





The rerun election was held last Saturday but was declared inconclusive.





Melaye wrote on his Twitter handle that his petition was received by Rose Orianran-Anthony, INEC secretary, and Festus Okoye, commissioner for information and voter education.



