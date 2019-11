“In conclusion, sequel to the above mentioned spread violence, gunshots and killings, disruption of the election, snatching of ballots, multiple thumb printing, several electoral malpractices, irregularities and total sabotage of the electoral process cut across all the seven local government areas in Kogi State which were demonstrated in the video footages attached herein, and the facts in paragraphs 1-5 above which reveals that the election was not conducted in Kogi State senatorial district, in substantial compliance with the dictates of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) as well as the requisite guidelines and regulations issued for the election we urge the commission to cancel the entire election to the senate of Kogi West senatorial district held on November 16 2019,” the petition read.