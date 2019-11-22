Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday trooped to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja to demand the sacking of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.The protesters, under the aegis of ‘APC Patriotic Stakeholders’ Forum,’ accused Oshiomhole of promoting disintegration in the party, especially in Edo State.The protesters called on President Muhammadu Buhari; a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and other leaders and stakeholders of the party to prevail on Oshiomhole to resign his position as the national chairman of the party.Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Iyoha Osaigbovo, said, “I’m from Edo State and I am a member of the APC Patriotic Stakeholders Forum. We have come to save our party. The person that we gave the mantle to, he is the person attacking the constitution.“We are begging Mr President to please save this party. We do not see any reason why Adams Oshiomhole should be allowed to destroy this party.”Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, Simon Ebegbulem, said the protest was sponsored by the Edo State Government and the protesters should be ignored.“The so-called protest was led by Obaseki’s special adviser (politics). They are not even APC members. It’s a sponsored protest, sponsored by the Edo State Government,” he added.