



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has charged Nigerians to always demand accountability from their elected leaders.





Adeboye, who gave the call at the Special Prayer and Thanksgiving for Professors, lecturers, teachers, youth Corps members, students and their families at the RCCG Headquarters, The Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, on Sunday said such move would help in deepening democratic and participatory governance in Nigeria





Represented by the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, Adeboye said Nigeria should be prepared to hold leaders to account.





He said: “The issue of praise singing corrupt leaders and giving them titles is actually establishing, amplifying and concretising deterioration of the state.





“In the community where I grew up, if anyone is found to be a thief, he or she will be ex-communicated from the community but today people give excuses for corrupt leaders because he or she is from their tribe or culture.





“I have not seen anywhere who has gone to jail and is still in politics and holding public offices.





“It will take goodwill and strong courage for Nigeria to move forward. God will help us, but we should learn from nations where law and order has broken down.





“They have been spending money on education, health, roads and light but with nothing to show for it because the vacuum of the true and righteous God in them is not filled.





“God is the solution to our problems and as long as leaders refuse to recognize this salient truth and give Him position in their hearts, they would continue to chase shadows and have no answer to their confession that Nigeria’s problems are so complicated that as they are solving one, other bigger ones are raising up their ugly heads to the extent that the latter would even rubbish the problems they thought they have solved.”