



The Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship candidate in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti, on Monday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate cases of violence during the Kogi governorship election.





Akpoti had accused Yahaya Bello of ordering her assassination during the governorship election in Kogi.





Speaking on her official Twitter page, Akpoti called on Buhari to instruct the Nigeria Police to investigate the alleged attack on her by Yahaya Bello at INEC’s event in Kogi State. She also commended the President for ordering the investigation into the murder of PDP women leader, Mrs. Abuh.





Akpoti wrote: “Dear Buhari, thanks for ordering an investigation into the murder of the PDP woman leader Mrs. Abuh by APC Kogi chapter thugs. Please instruct the Nigeria police to investigate the attack on me by Yahaya Bello/ APC Kogi thugs at the INEC’s event in Kogi”.





Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari called for a scrupulous investigation into the heinous murder of Madam Achejuh Abuh, Woman Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Wada/Aro campaign council, in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Kogi State.





Buhari charged all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter so that justice could be served without fear or favour.