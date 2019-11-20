Nigerian Afro-pop singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has unveiled his cover art for his upcoming album ‘A GOOD TIME’ which will be officially out on November 22nd, 2019.
The anticipated album comprises seventeen tracks, including collaborations with Popcaan, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Naira Marley, WurlD, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Gunna, Dremo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yonda.
Prominent music producers on the album include Shizzi, Kiddominant, Speroach Beatz, Tekno, etc.
Risky crooner while unveiling the cover art penned down an emotional story about his journey through life.
He recounted the sad story of how he lost his mom and other loved ones, he also shared his joy about his fiancee, Chioma, his daughters, Imade and Hailey and his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.
Read his story here;
View this post on Instagram
A Good Time It’s been a long 7 years. A lot has transpired in my life since my debut album ‘Genesis’, and I, David Adeleke (aka Davido) have gone through a process of immense changes and growth. In sad times I lost close family and friends (RIP) and in my happiest times I’ve created lives (Imade, Hailey & David Jr). I fell in love and got engaged to my PHENOMENAL fiancé, Chioma. I’ve fought battles of all kinds and on all fronts: spiritual, physical, mental, emotional even political. With less than 48 hours left of the 7 year wait for the album of the century; A Good Time reflects on the ability to trust the timing of your life, enjoying the best moments & persevering through the worst ones. There’s no time like the present and it’s A Good Time to be alive, to be a PROUD AFRICAN and to fight for the freedom of one another - in unity. This is my album cover art and it reflects the culmination of my 7 year journey in audio/visual form, I present to you, “A Good Time”. OUT Nov 22!!! #AGoodTime
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.