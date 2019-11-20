Nigerian Afro-pop singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has unveiled his cover art for his upcoming album ‘A GOOD TIME’ which will be officially out on November 22nd, 2019.





The anticipated album comprises seventeen tracks, including collaborations with Popcaan, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Naira Marley, WurlD, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Gunna, Dremo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yonda.





Prominent music producers on the album include Shizzi, Kiddominant, Speroach Beatz, Tekno, etc.





Risky crooner while unveiling the cover art penned down an emotional story about his journey through life.

He recounted the sad story of how he lost his mom and other loved ones, he also shared his joy about his fiancee, Chioma, his daughters, Imade and Hailey and his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.





Read his story here;