Nigerian Singer, Davido and his betrothed, Chioma Avril have officially held the naming ceremony for their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.Davido’s relationship with Chioma came to light after she celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2018. The music star went on to release a song titled ‘Assurance’ and gave her a Porsche car valued at N35million.In a viral video, the singer who welcomed the child with his fiancee, Chioma, was filmed praying for his son at his christening ceremony which took place on Saturday (Nov.9).