The Federal High Court, on Tuesday, admitted Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-pension reform boss, to bail in the sum of N60 million.





NAN reports that Justice Okon Abang, who gave the ruling, also said the defendant should produce a surety, who must be a member of the House of Representatives in the like sum.





Justice Abang had, on Nov. 6, fixed Nov. 7 for hearing of Faisal’s bail application.





However, the judge could not take the bail application on the said date and later fixed Friday for the hearing.





Faisal was docked on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering.





However, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.