The Federal High Court, on Tuesday, admitted Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-pension reform boss, to bail in the sum of N60 million.
NAN reports that Justice Okon Abang, who gave the ruling, also said the defendant should produce a surety, who must be a member of the House of Representatives in the like sum.
Justice Abang had, on Nov. 6, fixed Nov. 7 for hearing of Faisal’s bail application.
However, the judge could not take the bail application on the said date and later fixed Friday for the hearing.
Faisal was docked on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering.
However, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.