



Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday denounced purported call by the Director General of Progressive Governors’ Forum, Saliu Lukman on Wednesday asking the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to convene a NEC meeting or resign.





According to them, the said the statement did not emanate and could not have emanated from the Progressive Governors Forum.





A source close to one of the governors, told the Nation that “The Director General is on his own sponsored errand.”





It was also learnt there has been no meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum or that of the forum’s executives to deliberate on current issues that could have warranted such volatile statement credited to the Director General.





APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, dismissed Lukman’s statement, saying the director general was “speaking for himself”.





The Publicity Secretary of APC Caretaker Committee in Ogun State, Mr. Tunde Oladunjoye, when contacted, stated that neither the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, nor the party at the state was part of such demand.





“I am sure that our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was not part of such demand and could not have been part of it. Apart from the fact that the Progressive Governors Forum has not met to deliberate on such issues, there are laid down rules and procedures for calling the National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting of the Party,” he said.





Citing Section 12.3 of the APC constitution, Oladunjoye said: “the composition of the NEC of the Party is very clear, and I am sure no discerning Governor or leader of the party will demand for convocation of NEC in the absence of the President and no wise Chairman will make such a move.”