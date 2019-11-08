



Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says it is fair to say corruption has “been driven under the table.”





Speaking at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said although the war against corruption has been fought before, this is the first time that it is being backed by a strong political will.





He said President Muhammadu Buhari who is known for his “honour, dignity and incorruptibility” is personally leading the fight.





“Yes, this is not the first time Nigeria is fighting the canker-worm of corruption, but it is the first time that the fight is being backed by a strong political will, with a president renowned for his honour, dignity and incorruptibility personally leading the fight,” Mohammed said.

“One may say that the war against corruption is still a war in progress. But it is also fair to say that corruption has now been driven under the table, and that the corrupt ones can no longer flaunt the proceeds of their corruption the way they used to do in the past.





“That is a major step forward. After all, every successful battle is a step towards winning a war.”





The minister urged citizens to join in the fight against corruption.





Mohammed spoke two days after Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), said the fight against corruption has not been won despite efforts being made by the federal government.