Blackface and 2face have finally ended their legal rift after showing up in court on the 27th of November 2019. The former band-mates have decided to settle out of court.2Face who signed an undisclosed settlement agreement at the Ikeja High Court reportedly dropped his N50m defamation lawsuit against Blackface. He has also worked out an agreement that will enable him(Blackface) earn royalties from the song ‘African Queen’.In the same vein, it was gathered that Blackface has also agreed not to publicly call out 2Face.Blackface took to his Instagram page on Wednesday 27th of November 2019, confirming that they were indeed in court.According to him: “ Earlier today @ the Ikeja high court with my #legalteam Thanks for una support and services, Details coming soon”