



The Sokoto/Kano zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised concern over the abduction of Abubakar Idris, a lecturer at the Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina state.





Gunmen abducted Idris at his residence in Kaduna in August. The lecturer was said to have been trailed while on his way back home.





At a news conference on Thursday, Abubakar Sabo, zonal coordinator of ASUU, said all efforts to trace the abducted lecturer had been abortive as there had been no communication from the kidnappers.





“The abductors up till date have neither called for a ransom nor stated any other reason for the abduction,” Sabo said.

”On October 11, 2019 the Zonal office of ASUU submitted a letter to the office of the commissioner of police, Kaduna state, formally reporting the case and soliciting for his quick intervention to trace his whereabouts, but up till now, no positive response.”





Sabo said the family of the abducted lecturer reported the incident to the police and other security agencies in the state.





Describing the abduction as inhuman, Sabo said the incident has generated tension and uncertainty among members of the university community and the family of the lecturer.





He appealed to security agencies to locate Idris and ensure his immediate release.





Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, could not be immediately reached for comment.



