



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has dismissed the allegation of Okoi Obono-Obla, former chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP).





Obono-Obla, who has been declared wanted by the commission, had accused the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo of being behind his travails.





But speaking at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Thursday, Bolaji Owasanoye, ICPC chairman, said Obono-Obla is trying to cover up the allegations against him.





“The strongest defence for an accused person is to come out and say ‘I did not do it’,” NAN quoted Owasanoye as saying.





The ICPC chairman said the behaviour Obono-Obla is exhibiting is common among politically exposed persons (PEPs) accused of wrongdoing.





According to him, these accused people circumvent their trials by parading fake medical reports and giving excuses that they needed to travel abroad for treatment.





Owasanoye expressed support for the move of anti-corruption agencies to prosecute any medical doctor caught issuing fake medical reports to PEPs.



