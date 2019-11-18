The Lagos State Government has shut down 10 buildings in Ikoyi and Lekki areas of the state for violating the building control laws of the state.Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, led by the General Manager, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe stormed the areas at the weekend to effect the closure of the structures.Five buildings under construction were shut at Osborne Foreshore, Phase II Estate, Ikoyi for not having building permits and other necessary documents. Others were shut in Lekki for the same purpose.LASBCA GM, Kosegbe said the government had zero tolerance to building collapse and would not spare any developer building wrongly.She said the buildings contravened the urban and regional planning Laws of the state and that before they would be re-opened, their owners must perfect their documents.According to her, the agency would continue with the monitoring for compliance during the working days, weekends and the public holidays as recalcitrant developers and defaulters used the opportunity of the public holidays to perpetuate their illegal construction.Kosegbe warned that it was no longer business as usual as any worker found working on a building sealed by the agency would be prosecuted in the court of law.The General Manager, however, appealed to the public, especially the developers to support the agency in achieving the policy thrust of the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in built industry.