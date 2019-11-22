Popular singer, Chris Brown is a father again. According to TMZ, Chris Brown welcomed a baby boy with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris on Wednesday.
The singer appeared to hint at the birth of his second child with an Instagram post that included the baby’s possible birth date as a caption (“11-20-2019”) and featured the R&B star looking down at something sweetly.
He also shared a photo on social media of him wearing a hoodie that was emblazoned with “Born” across the hood.
TMZ reported that this is the first child for Harris, who posted a cryptic note to her Instagram story on Thursday that read, “I was in love, when I first saw you.” There’s no news of the baby’s name yet. Brown has a 5-year-old daughter named Royalty with Nia Guzman.
Back in June ,it was reported that Brown was expecting his second child.
