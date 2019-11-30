



Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, has backed the proposed legislation for the regulation of social media.





Speaking on Friday at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) general assembly meeting in Abuja, Aisha said the issue of social media is a serious one.





She said China has been able to control the use of social media for its 1.3 billion population, so there is no reason why the federal government cannot ”control 180 million citizens”.





On November 6, the senate reintroduced a bill seeking to regulate social media in the country.

Some Nigerians have protested against the bill sponsored by Mohammed Sani Musa, senator representing Niger east, saying its introduction is a plot to clamp down on free speech and public criticism.





“On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the Vice President has resigned. It is a serious issue,” Aisha said.





The president’s wife also lamented that things are getting out of hand in the country because citizens do not have access to basic amenities.





“We should either fasten our seatbelt or do the needful or we will all regret it very soon because, at the rate things are going, things are getting completely out of hand,” she said.





“The VP (Yemi Osinbajo) is here, some ministers are here, they are supposed to do justice to the situation.





“People cannot afford potable water in this country while we have governors. Since this is the highest decision-making body of Islamic affairs, for those that are listening, we should fear God, and we should know that one day, we will return to God and account for our deeds here on earth.”



