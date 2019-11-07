The Champions League returns this midweek with Match Day 4 matches, which will basically be the reverse fixtures from the last game week.
GROUP A
FT: Paris Saint-Germain 1 vs Club Brugge 0
FT: Real Madrid 6 vs Galatasaray 0
GROUP B
FT: FC Bayern München 2 vs Olympiacos 0
FT: FK Crvena Zvezda 0 vs Tottenham Hotspur 4
GROUP C
FT: Atalanta 1 vs Manchester City 1
FT: Dinamo Zagreb 3 vs Shakhtar Donetsk 3
GROUP D
FT: Lokomotiv Moscow 1 vs Juventus 2
FT: Bayer Leverkusen 2 vs Atletico Madrid 1
