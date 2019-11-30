



The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN has warned that attempts by the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria and its likes to Islamise the country will fail.





According to CAN, such action will be vehemently resisted.





National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, stated this in response to claims by the General Secretary of Sharia Council, Dr. Nafiu Baba Ahmed in an interview with Sun.





“In the first place, the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria is known for making inflammatory statements and inciting religious disharmony.





“The primary purpose of the group from their comments generally is to Islamise Nigeria. They are not known to CAN as a responsible and recognized religious body.”





He said that CAN has been in good working relationship with the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.





He added, “At the leadership of both CAN and NSCIA, which is the two major religious groups in Nigeria, we are doing everything possible to ensure religious harmony and peace through interfaith activities of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).





“It’s unfortunate to know that while responsible Nigerians are making efforts for harmony and peaceful coexistence, we have a group that is bent on fomenting troubles and inciting disharmony.”





According to him, CAN will not engage in any arguments that will not bring peace and development to the nation.





He asked “responsible” religious leaders and government institutions to be more concerned about the challenges Nigerians are passing through.





“Instead of calling for the Islamisation or Christianization of Nigeria, we rather will call for government to ensure Nigeria and Nigerians come out of poverty, insecurity, ensure infrastructural developments, have our children well educated so they can canvass for better health facilities in Nigeria.”