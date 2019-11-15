



The Nigeria Police, on Thursday said that the court decision to dismiss the case filed against the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo won’t stop its investigation into the allegations against the cleric.





The police said it would keep probing into the claims of rape leveled against Fatoyinbo.





This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, during an interview with newsmen in Abuja.





Justice Oathman Musa of the Federal High Court in Abuja, held that the matter against Fatoyinbo amounted to injustice and an abuse of judicial process; adding that the case was empty and purely sentimental.

The judge further explained that the case was aimed more at cruelty than at obtaining justice.





The court also awarded costs of N1m against Busola Dakolo and held that the fine should have been 10 times more because the court’s time was wasted.





Dakolo has vowed to appeal the court’s decision.





However, the police maintained that the court case was a civil one and therefore had no bearing on the Police probe.





“The position of the law in Nigeria, which is very clear, is that a criminal investigation and prosecution can run concurrently with a civil litigation,” Mba said.





“Failure in one does not foreclose the other. And so, we are going on with our own case and when we are done, we will keep Nigerians posted,” he added.