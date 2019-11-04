Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, says Nigerians should be happy that they have a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari who is respected globally.





Speaking when he appeared on a Channels TV programme on Sunday, Shehu said the president’s name can “fetch a lot of good things” for the country.





He was speaking in defence of the president’s frequent trips abroad, the latest being to the UK where he is currently on a private visit.





Shehu disagreed with critics, who argue that some of the trips are needless, saying they are “not sightseeing trips (but) are justified by outcomes”.





“In each of the trips, we try to let Nigerians know what the things the president has achieved; and so, we are making progress, the economy needs the trips because much of it actually comes on account of who the president is,” he added.





“They (investors) are looking at a serious man and are ready to do business with him.





“I think Nigerians should comfort themselves in the fact that they have a president who is respected around the globe and the name of whom can fetch a lot of good things for Nigerians.”





He said the president has not gone against the law in any of the trips, especially regarding the recent one in the UK.





“He is on a private trip outside the country, partly on vacation, partly at work,” Shehu said, adding: “The constitution of Nigeria is very clear that 21 days is the period of absence which cannot be justified.”

