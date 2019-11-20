



Bashir Ahmaad, Special Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to Burna boy’s Grammy nomination.





Burna Boy on Wednesday got nominated for Grammy Award for Best World Music Album with his album, ‘African Giant’.





His album was nominated alongside Gece ‘Altin Gun’ Celia ‘Angelique Kidjo’





The 62nd Grammy Awards is set to air on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Burna Boy has since his nomination received accolades and congratulations from Nigerians and artistes all over the world.





Ahmaad on his part congratulated Burna on his nomination, adding that the award belongs to Nigerians.





On his Twitter page, Ahmaad wrote: “That ‘International Award’ is ours! Congratulations my guy, our own Burna Boy.





“More, more and more international recognitions. African Giant .”