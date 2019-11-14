



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has reacted to the continued detention of activist Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Services, DSS.





Onochie charged Sowore’s sureties to go with necessary documentation to the secret police so the activist can be released.





She made the remark while faulting the drama surrounding the continued detention of Swore.





Onochie, who took to her Twitter handle wrote: “I don’t know why everything has to be a chore with those who know too much. Why can’t sureties in Sowore’s case go to do the necessary Documentation at the DSS so he can go home?

“Why all these drama? Luckily, Nigeria is no longer a joke so everyone will learn. Eventually!”





Sowore is currently held in custody of the secret police against court order.





Last Wednesday, a Federal High Court in Abuja, ordered the release of Sowore alongside Olawale Adebayo.





The DSS was yet to comply with the order and claimed that no surety had come to take Sowore on bail.





Few days ago, a group of protesters led by Deji Adeyanju alleged that they were given N1m to stop the protest demanding for Sowore’s release.





Just yesterday, DSS said it will release Sowore if his sureties come forward for documentation.