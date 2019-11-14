



The Supreme Court will give a detailed explanation on Friday why it dismissed on 30 October the appeal by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the PDP against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.





The apex court on Wednesday notified lawyers to parties in the appeal to come for the reasons behind its verdict.





The notice signed by Ibrahim Gold, a Registrar at the Supreme Court reads: “IN THE SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA HOLDEN AT ABUJA. SC 1211/2019: Atiku Abubakar & anor V. INEC & 2 Ors.





“TAKE NOTICE that the REASONS FOR THE JUDGEMENT delivered on Wednesday the 30th day of October 2019 in the above named Appeal will be listed before the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday the 15th day of November, 2019 at 9.00am.

The Supreme Court will give a detailed explanation on Friday why it dismissed on 30 October the appeal by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the PDP against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.





The apex court on Wednesday notified lawyers to parties in the appeal to come for the reasons behind its verdict.





The notice signed by Ibrahim Gold, a Registrar at the Supreme Court reads: “IN THE SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA HOLDEN AT ABUJA. SC 1211/2019: Atiku Abubakar & anor V. INEC & 2 Ors.





“TAKE NOTICE that the REASONS FOR THE JUDGEMENT delivered on Wednesday the 30th day of October 2019 in the above named Appeal will be listed before the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday the 15th day of November, 2019 at 9.00am.



