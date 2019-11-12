



A Kano-based travel agency operator has taken President Muhammadu Buhari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to court over the alleged elongation of the tenure of the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Mukhtar Mohammed.





The plaintiff, Malam Masu’d Muazu, is praying a Federal High Court in Abuja to declare as unlawful and unconstitutional, the extension of tenure of office for the NAHCON boss.





According to the plaintiff, Buhari’s alleged elongation of Mohammed’s appointment violated section 171 of the Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution and section 5 of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2006.





He also joined the Attorney General of the Federation and the commission in the suit, Daily Trust reports.





In the suit, filed on behalf of the plaintiff by his counsel, Ibrahim Alhassan, the court was asked to hold that the president’s action violated section 171 of the Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution and section 5 of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2006.