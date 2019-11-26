



President Muhammadu Buhari has sent 2019, 2020 budgets of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the House of Representatives.





It would be recalled that a motion on the NDDC budget was moved on the 13th of November, and the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission is currently investigating the matter.





According to the motion moved last week, the House accused NDDC of using the 2018 budget in 2019.





However, the President in a letter directed to the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila asked the House to consider the budgets of the Commission.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 18(1) of the Nigerian Delta Development Commission Establishment Act, I forward herewith 2019/2020 budget estimates of the Niger Delta Development Commission for the kind consideration and passage by the House.





“While hoping that the House will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Mr. Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration.”





As earlier reported, the Committee on NDDC is presently grilling the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio, Minister of State for Niger Delta, Sen Tayo Alasoadura and the NDDC Board.